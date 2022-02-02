The 2022 Alpenfrost in Gaylord returns later this month marking the event's 10th anniversary.

Even though Alpenfrost is happening for a 10th year, this is the first I've ever heard of it. Apparently, it's a scaled back version of their summer festival called Summerfest.

What Happens at Alpenfrost in Gaylord?

There are so many fun sounding activities at Alpenfrost including a soup cook-off, dad sled races, winter river rafting, ice skating, polar plunge, cardboard sled races, a snowshoe hike at Otsego Resort, cross country skiing at night at Aspen Park, and more. Oh, and if you're wondering if they'll have frosty beer on tap...the answer is yes.

When is Alpenfrost in Gaylord?

Alpenfrost 2022 will take place in Gaylord Feb. 19-20. The event was supposed to happen last year but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

Meagan Rinck, the organizer of this year's Alpenfrost says they're doing something a little different this year with a new theme. The theme this year is "caring."

The idea is to get everyone in the community involved and my main mission revolves around caring and that's why a food drive is part of this year's Alpenfrost.

Aside from the food drive, their also going to have a blood drive and an event with the United Way called "Eat for Heat."

One thing you can count on in Michigan is not only summer festivals but all a bunch of winter festivals as well.

12 Michigan State Parks That Offer Winter Camping Options If you are a winter enthusiast, there are 12 Michigan State Parks that offer winter camping options for you to enjoy.