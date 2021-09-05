It's one of the most common things I feel like we hear or say as Michiganders. You go to someone's house, you drive through an already gorgeous spot in the woods, or anywhere, for that matter, that is surrounded by trees and nature.

"Wow, imagine how pretty this is [will be] in the fall?"

Get our free mobile app

Why Do We Say This?

While every season is beautiful here in Michigan, where beauty absolutely surrounds us, there is something particularly magnificent about fall here.

I think that's why no matter the season, no matter what we are seeing, always makes us long for that feeling we get in the fall.

The colors, the crisp air, the comfort, the nostalgia, all of it is something to behold here in Michigan. There are entire events centered around this be that from hiking to days at the pumpkin patch to entire road trips centered around it all.

What Places Make Us Look Forward to Fall?

For me, the place that made me realize we say this as often as we do is the backyard of the house my boyfriend and I moved into.

It is surrounded by woods, wildlife, and even a swamp...but not like, in a "Shrek" kind of way...a pretty one...See for yourself:

Maitlynn Mossolle

If you look closely at the photo above, you can actually see a few deer that frequent the yard!

Maitlynn Mossolle

Maitlynn Mossolle

When Jordan first bought this place and the property that comes with it, it was toward the end of winter. As someone who loves Winter, that was beautiful in itself, but one of the first things I said was "Imagine this in the Fall."

Other places I can think of off the top of my head here in Michigan include: M22 up near Traverse City, Hidden Lake Gardens in the Irish Hills and just the Upper Peninsula as a whole.

Where are some of your favorite places in the fall? Maybe they're not even places you have seen in their full fall glory yet but you just can't wait?

40 Free, Purely Michigan Phone Backgrounds Michigan definitely has some of the most diverse, unique beauty in the United States. Why not show that Michigan pride wherever you go with these gorgeous photos that make the perfect phone backgrounds?