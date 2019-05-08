Western’s Room and Board Going Up

While Western Michigan University is unveiling bright, shiny new residence halls and the dining facilities, one other constant is also in play: the cost of it all is going up.

At their most recent meeting, the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees approved at 3.12% increase for student room and board for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.

According to a release by the Board,the school is efforting to "modernize meal plan offerings" and for that preparation, "meal plans have been restructured. Beginning with fall 2019, there will be three available meal plans, which offer a combination of access to dining centers, dining dollars, and guest passes. The new meal plan structure simplifies the meal plan offerings, focuses on the value of the dining experience and offerings, and strengthens the opportunity to build community in the campus dining centers."

The school says starting fall 2019, "the annual cost for room and board in a traditional residence hall with a 14-meal plan option will be $10,037." (At Western Heights, it will be $10,983) The Gold Meal plan will be several hundred dollars more.