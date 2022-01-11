Video Shows the Beauty of the Frozen South Haven Lighthouse

South Haven's Lighthouse dazzles with ethereal beauty while encased in ice.

A Michigan photographer and drone operator was able to capture the beauty of our frozen state. The South Haven Lighthouse looks like something from a Disney movie rather than the utilitarian hardware needed to guide boats safely to shore.

Timeless Aerial Photography LLC. managed to capture both the frozen wonder of the Lake Michigan and the wind-battered beacon of light, but also what looks to be an endless channel of pancake ice.

The 'Pure Michigan' footage was captured by a drone in 4K Ultra High Definition. It is as close as you can get to standing on the pier. While you can see a few brave souls standing on the pier during the video, it is not recommended you venture out on one on your own.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, we are incredibly fortunate to live in a state with so much natural beauty. Whether it's storms rolling into shore or intense gale strength winds battering a Grand Haven Lighthouse, mother nature's artwork can't be beaten.

