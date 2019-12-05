Trump Train Rolling Into Battle Creek In December
It’s official. President Trump will visit Battle Creek on December 18th, hosting a “Merry Christmas” rally at Kellogg Arena.
The announcement came via the Trump Campaign Committee, just a day after Vice President Mike Pence visited three cities in western Michigan. Pence had vowed that he and Trump would be in Michigan “again and again and again”.
President Trump last visited Michigan in March, when he held a rally in Grand Rapids.
Here is the link to register for free tickets..