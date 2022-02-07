Local GOP Planning Protest in Lansing To Throw Out 2020 Election

The Macomb County Republican Party Chairman is organizing a protest in Lansing this week, to throw out the 2020 election results.

Mark Forton took to Facebook Live last Monday, January 31st, to talk about his plans for a protest in Lansing for Tuesday, February 8th. In his live video, Forton mentioned things like, "we all know this election was stolen," and "we need to do in Lansing, what our brothers and sisters in Canada are doing."

The entire video is disappointing borderline concerning. However, there's a lot to unpack from just those two sentences. We don't need to get into the "stolen election" conspiracy theory. That has been debunked thru multiple investigations and every single court case has been thrown out. So, let's talk about Canada.

Canada has experienced two weeks of "crippling protests" in cities like Toronto, Quebec City, and Ottowa. The Mayor of Ottowa has declared a State of Emergency according to Newsweek,

In a statement, he said the declaration "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents" and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government.

There are currently 60 criminal investigations taking place right now in Ottowa alone, involving everything from hate crimes to thefts connected to the mask mandate protests.

In another recent Facebook Live Forton talks about his support of Mellissa Carone who is a candidate for Michigan House of Representatives District 46. You may remember Mellissa Carone for testifying at an election fraud hearing back in December of 2020. Her rant was accidentally hilarious. So funny in fact, you could hear people at the hearing laughing out loud. Then, Saturday Night Live did a parody of the moment. To make matters worse for Carone, DeadlineDetroit did a story on her recent "harassment campaign" of her boyfriend's ex-wife. Carone pleaded the initial charges down to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The stalking and harassment involved Carone sending videos to her boyfriend's ex-wife of herself having sexual relations with her boyfriend.

You can watch both of Mark Forton's Facebook Lives that were mentioned in this article below.

Get our free mobile app

SEE MORE: 26 Moving Pictures From The Flint Protest