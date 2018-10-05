Toys R’ Us Is Returning As Re-Branded ‘Geoffrey’s Toy Box’

News came yesterday that the brand Toys R' Us who filed for bankruptcy, scrapped their auction of Toys R' Us assets during a bankruptcy court filing Tuesday, and plan on re-branding and reviving the company, as apposed to selling it off according to cbsnews.com

They announced yesterday in a press release that Toys “R” Us and all of its subsidiary companies are being acquired by a group of investors, led by a group entitled ‘Geoffrey, LLC’. They're being re-branded as "Geoffrey's Toy Box."On their Toy Show Profile they describe this new company as a:

Wholesale toy distributor and intellectual property company whose focus is on popular play patterns across trusted brands that kids and parents love. Geoffrey's Toy Box is a fully outfitted organization with design, development and global sourcing expertise. Portfolio includes popular brands like Journey Girls, Fastlane, True Heroes, You & Me, Imaginarium, Just like Home and more!

The Toy Queen recently posted pictures on Facebook at the Dallas Toy Review, where Geoffrey was spotted wearing a cape that said, "Back From Vacation."

