Top 10 Calhoun County High Schools In 2020

Where is your high school on this list?

Niche recently released rankings of the best schools in Calhoun County. Here's how they calculated those ratings,

The 2020 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings. Read more on how this ranking was calculated.

#10 Battle Creek Central High School - Overall Niche Grade C+

#9 Pennfield Senior High School - Overall Niche Grade B-

#8 Athen Junior/Senior High School - Overall Niche Grade B-

#7 Homer Community High School - Overall Niche Grade B-

#6 Calhoun Christian School - Overall Niche Grade B

#5 Harper Creek High School - Overall Niche Grade B

#4 Lakeview High School - Overall Niche Grade B+

#3 Battle Creek Academy - Overall Niche Grade B+

#2 St. Philip Catholic Central High School - Overall Niche Grade B+ (Also #1 Best Private High School in Calhoun County)

#1 Marshall High School - Overall Niche Grade B+ (Also #1 Best Public High School in Calhoun County)

Get the full list and a full breakdown on each school's ratings and reviews by clicking here.