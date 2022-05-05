This has been a week where you got a reminder that there's still good people out there. The most prominent story was the Toronto Blue Jays fan who caught a home run ball from the Yankees' Aaron Judge, and then handed it to the young Yankee fan a few seats over, and the child just burst into tears as he hugged the man. And to add to that, the next day Judge met with the child.

It wasn't a baseball in Kalamazoo. It was a DNR officer and two Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers who teamed up to save an owl. And not just any owl, a rare young short-eared owl.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety,

Officers responded to an animal complaint on Conant Ave that was called in by a concerned citizen. There they found an owl stuck between two fences. The DNR was requested and together they were able to gently remove the owl from between the fences. The DNR officer took the owl to a rehabilitation worker who specializes in owls who reported that they expect the owl to recover. We also learned that the owl is a rare short eared owl juvenile.

One of the cutest comments was from Violet, who said she was envious: "A bit jealous, you got to hold an owl!".

What's the motto, to serve and protect? Between the two officers, the DNR officer, and the owl rehabber, humbly, it was all in a day's work.