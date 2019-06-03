The First Record Store Crawl Is Happening In W. Michigan

If you LOVE music, this crawl is for you

The inaugural 'Record Store Crawl' is taking place in Grand Rapids this month! If you love collecting vinyl records, memorabilia, or just want to reminisce about albums you once owned, then this crawl is for you. The Retro Room came up with the idea and reached out to fellow record stores to make it happen.

The record stores you will experience are...

The Retro Room Corner Record Shop in Grandville Vertigo Music in Grand Rapids

This crawl is more then simply visiting the stores throughout the day, something special is waiting for you!

What you will get on the crawl...

Live music

A DJ

Food

Beer

Great freebies

Exclusive discount shopping

A complimentary bag full of swag

The event takes place on June 29. Tickets are $25 per person, $45 per couple and can be purchased at participating stores.

For more details and schedule please The Retro Room at 269-397-1232

Tickets are limited so if you want in, now is the time to reserve your seat!