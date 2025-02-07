Sweetheart Drive at 5 Hooking SW Michigan up for Valentine’s Day

Here's how you can win Lover's Lane gift cards and tickets to our Winter Wine Festival, Wine Not, with a hotel stay just in time for Valentine's Day.

How to play the Sweetheart Drive at 5

1. Each weekday beginning Monday, Feb 10th listen to Dana and Jess for the Love Song of the Day at 7 am.

2. Later that day, Lauren Gordon will play that love song again sometime in the 5 p.m. hour. Be the 13th caller at 978-1033 when you hear the song during Lauren's show.

3. Each day one lucky listener will win a Valentine's Day-themed daily prize and will be automatically registered to win a grand prize.

Each daily winner will receive the following:

A $40 Lover's Lane Gift Card

Each daily winner is then qualified for the Valentine's Grand Prize:

1 Pair of early entry Tickets to the 9th annual Wine Not Winter Wine Festival on Saturday, February 22nd at the Delta Hotels Kalamazoo Conference Center.

Hotel Stay on Saturday, Feb 22nd at Delta Hotels by Marriot Kalamazoo.

This daily contest (The Sweetheart Drive at 5) runs from Monday, Feb 10th through Friday, Feb 9th. Dana and Jess will announce the grand prize winner at 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb 17th.

Happy Valentine's Day and good luck!

You can get more info on our Winter Wine Festival, Wine Not, and get tickets before they sell out by tapping here.

