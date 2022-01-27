Suspicious Fire at Vacant Battle Creek Home Causes $66,000 in Damage

The fire is under investigation and appears to be suspicious.

Battle Creek investigators are looking into a suspicious fire reported on the evening of Wednesday, January 26, 2022. It happened at a four-unit residence in the 70 block of Chestnut Street just before 6:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, flames were visible from the outside of the home on the first floor inside. Firefighters immediately began trying to extinguish the blaze while searching for possible occupants.

They were able to get it under control in a matter of minutes. Crews later determined the home to be a vacant property and no one was inside at the time.

No injuries were reported. The cause has not been determined, but they do believe it to be suspicious and the incident remains under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $66,000 in damage, according to a release from the Battle Creek Fire Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Battle Creek Fire Department at 269-966-3519.

