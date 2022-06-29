State: MonkeyPox Is In Michigan; Risk Low But What Next?

We'll spare you the images. They are not pretty. But as of tonight, the State of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says a probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Oakland County. The state says the "person who tested positive is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public. MDHHS is working with local health departments to notify any close contacts."

There are over 300 confirmed cases in some 27 states. If this sounds vaguely familiar, just think back to some three years ago.

The state says infection's symptoms start with a flu-like feeling and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms of MPV can also include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Does any of this sound familiar? But here's where it's different. It's when a person has the rash, which can "look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus." That's when a person is contagious.

The Monkeypox virus "is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs have fallen off. Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash often lasts two to four weeks."

If it feels like it's one thing after another, you're not the only one.

