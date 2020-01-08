Spongebob Squarepants Is Coming To Kalamazoo

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

SpongeBob SquarePants!

Absorbent and yellow and porous is he

SpongeBob SquarePants!

If nautical nonsense be something you wish

SpongeBob SquarePants!

Then drop on the deck and flop like a fish!

SpongeBob SquarePants!

Yepper, I definitely have never grown up. Which is probably why I'm so excited that Spongebob Squarepants is making the trip from Bikini Bottom to Kalamazoo to watch the K-Wings host the Florida Everblades at the Wings Event Center on Saturday, January 18th. Spongebob will be doing meet and greet photo opportunities for only $15 a ticket. The ticket package includes:

Pre-game private meet and greet

Four (4) White level tickets

There are also tickets available for the game which do not come with a meet and greet package available here for anywhere from $9-$22. No word yet if security will be heightened in fear of Plankton breaking in to get the Crabby Patty secret formula. Okay, it's my nap-time.