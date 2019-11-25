Fans May Have Missed This Moment During Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s AMAs Performance: Watch

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes gave fans a steamy performance during the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 24) night, however, a fan noticed a hidden moment during their performance that has the internet talking.

The couple performed their smash hit "Señorita" during the AMAs that had even audience members, including Taylor Swift, Billy Porter and Kelsea Ballerini, wanting more. Fans were hoping for a kiss after the "Living Proof" singer nudged noses with her beau during their 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance of the same song.

Although the steamy and flirty performance did make headlines, one fan noticed that during the performance Mendes spoke a very important phrase to Cabello.

"I love you," Mendes appears to say while Cabello was singing her solo line, "You say we're just friends / But friends don't know the way you taste, la la la." The clip began to circulate online and people were shocked at how the "Lost In Japan" singer could throw it in mid-performance in such a sly manner.

Aside from the duo's performance, Cabello did triple duty during the awards show by performing her latest release, "Living Proof" and a collaboration with Swift and Halsey on "Shake It Off" during Swift's medley performance.

Watch the sweet moment, below.