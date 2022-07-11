Shawn Mendes has canceled some of his tour dates!

Do not panic! Remember his song, "It'll Be Okay".

He is still set to come to Grand Rapids but let me give you the tea about our favorite pop singer.

Shawn decided to take a break from his Wonder World Tour to focus solely on his mental health.

Get our free mobile app

Seeing as though Shawn is a big supporter and advocate for mental health, this announcement does not shock many of his tried and true fans.

The 23-year-old Grammy-nominated singer has canceled, a better term is postponed, three weeks of the North American tour dates. The tour dates that are affected are all dates through Uncasville, Connecticut.

Mendes posted his announcement to his social media accounts saying:

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys."

Luckily, we can still sing our hearts out for our fave in October when he comes to Grand Rapids.

I know all of us GR fans are sending him love throughout his mental health recovery.