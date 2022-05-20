I ran across a post from someone who recently visited the Robinson Scenic Gardens Concrete Statuary in Mancelona, Michigan. I know I had heard of this place before but never took the time to see what they were all about. All I knew was that they made concrete sculptures you can use for your garden and that's it. But after doing a search on YouTube I found a video of some travelers recording their experience of their first time visiting.

Located at 7350 US HWY 131 S.NE, Mancelona, Michigan, the visitors were blown away with all of the fun sculptures they had listed for sale and on display:

The Scenic Gardens have been in operation for over 40 years. New owners - The Robinson have owned the wonderful business for over a year now. We had a lovely time visiting with the owner. The owner was so nice and he let our 3 year old pick out a tiny lady bug statue. She felt so special carrying her new lady bug and even found a special place to keep it safe when we returned home. This Robinson Scenic Gardens is Pure Michigan.

Some of the sculptures featured is a blue gorilla, a red rhino, a 13 foot giraffe, a horse and buggy, Humpty Dumpty, a cartoon rabbit, lots of frogs, turtles, Grogu (from The Mandalorian) tons of garden gnomes, religious symbols and pretty much anything you can think of. This just adds to the growing list of cool roadside attractions to hit up while on vacation.