Scarf’s Are Not Just To Keep Your Neck Warm, They Are A Fashion Statement [Sponsored Content]
See the different ways Michigan women are wearing scarf's this season!
When you were a kid, Mom would wrap a wool scarf around your neck, then up and over your mouth before you set off to play in the snow. We have come a long way since then, scarf's now are for anytime of year and can be an amazing accessory to any outfit!
Allystewart33 from instagram, dresses up jeans and a sweater with a soft, printed scarf (for the record, this is my favorite look).
allystewart33 via instagram
This is a super fun look! blackfish_apparel uses the scarf to pull her hair back, adorable!
blackfish_apparel via instagram
Classic! A cold day and a warm woven scarf, perfect!
lindahoi via instagram
Scarf's are not just for the body. Maybe you don't need a scarf at the moment, but later in the day you will. Attaching your scarf to your purse is simply adorable!
topazz_ny via instagram
BONUS PHOTO
Even men are getting into the scarf trend (woman love a guy in a scarf)!
Sam_who98 via instagram
If you are looking to updated your scarf collection, you must check out Plato's Closet in Battle Creek. I have purchased several scarf's from them, and they are awesome!