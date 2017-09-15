Fall Is Here And So Are Cozy Sweaters [Sponsored Content]
With a chill in the night air, it's time to pull out those awesome fall sweaters.
Fall is great with warm days and crisp nights, just don't forget your sweater at home!
There are so many trends for sweaters....
- Long
- Short
- Fuzzy
- Mid-length selves
- Wraps
- Ponchos
With so many choices, how do you decide? It's all what you like best! Thanks to instagram.com, here are a few ideas of what other gals in Michigan are tossing over their shoulders or on...
Krista.horton via instagram
There is nothing better then having an adored sweater that you want to wear everyday!
If you are looking for a great new fall sweater check out Plato's Closet in Battle Creek!
" align="center"]