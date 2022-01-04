Sault Sainte Marie's International 500 Snowmobile Race is known as the most grueling and prestigious snowmobile race in the World. The 53rd annual event is set to take place this February in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The International 500 Snowmobile Race is an insane 500-lap race around a one-mile oval track in Sault Ste. Marie. The event has taken place every year since 1969 until being affected by the pandemic in 2020. That was the first year organizers had to pull the plug on the long-time running event.

Well, get ready because hundreds of thousands of diehard snowmobile and winter enthusiasts will once again come together for the return of the I-500 and another exciting race.

When is Sault Ste. Marie's I-500 Race?

The 53rd annual International 500 Snowmobile Race Week is scheduled for Monday-Saturday, January 31st - February 5th 2022.

The first Saturday of February every year is when the best snowmobile racers in the world go 500 laps/500 miles in what is said to be the most demanding race in the world. So this year, mark February 5th on your calendar as that is the official race day.

How Much is Admission for Sault Ste. Marie's I-500?

Admission is only $3 per day or $15 for the week.

Admission for race day (Feb 5) is only $10.

You can also purchase I-500 buttons for $27. The buttons are good for the whole weeks’ worth of activities at the track from Sunday January 28th until the race Saturday February 5th.

You'll find more information about the buttons, hot seats, parking, and camper registration on the I-500 website.

I'm pretty excited because this will be my first year attending the I-500. One thing I can tell you, if you haven't booked a hotel room or Airbnb, you might be screwed. Just about every hotel is already sold out. We were lucky enough to scoop up the last couple rooms at our hotel when we booked them a few months ago. You might find in Airbnb but plan on driving a bit because nothing is available near the track.

