In my opinion, the best workout is one in which you don't realize you're actually doing it. That's why I love rock climbing so much! Though it's a full body workout it seems to be more of a personal challenge to see if you can make it to the top, at least in my personal opinion. It's been a while since I've done any sort of rock/rock-wall climbing and after all these time spent indoors due to inclement weather, I've got quite a bit of excess energy to burn!

One of the first activities that came to mind was rock climbing, but where can you do such a thing near Kalamazoo? I recently acquired my own rock climbing shoes and I'm itching to put them to use. It turns out there are several indoor options in the area, and even more if you are a college student. Who knows, after climbing indoors maybe you'll feel inspired to do the real thing like they do up in Marquette!

Climb Kalamazoo- Downtown Kalamazoo

If you're up for a challenge, Climb Kalamazoo offers a true climbing experience. The facility offers more than 10,000 square feet of climbing surfaces, two bouldering areas, and 32 top rope stations. Open 7 days a week, all experience and fitness levels are welcome, and if you don't have a belay partner- no problem! Climb Kalamazoo also offers auto belays to solo climbers.

In addition to their lap pool, indoor track, and state-of-the-art fitness equipment, the "area’s first medically based fitness center" also houses an indoor rock wall for members.

SRC Climbing Wall- WMU Campus

If you're a student at Western, the climbing wall at the student resource center is free to use. Called the "Broncos Ledge", the wall is open to all SRC members and is the perfect exercise for every muscle group. It's also a great spot to make new friends!

