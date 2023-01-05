Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?

Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,

The longest poop ever recorded was 26 feet. In 1995, a woman in Ann Arbor, Michigan worked in conjunction with nutritionists to eat a super-fiber-rich diet to set a world record for the longest single excrement ever recorded.

After wading thru the many videos and social media posts about this claim in the septic tank that we call the internet, I was able find proof that the story is, in fact, a load of crap.

Snopes points out that not only was this hoax as part of an art installation by a Brooklyn artist but there are also obvious indications that this couldn't happen,

For starters, there is no entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for a record-breaking, 26-foot-long poop. In fact, the described size of this colossal bowel movement seems humanly impossible, as the large intestine is only about 5 feet long.

Please read this next line in the voice of Maury Povich. In the case of Michelle Hines taking a 26-foot-long poo in a Michigan bowling alley to break a world record...it is a hoax.

