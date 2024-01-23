Radical Winter Warm-Up Near 50 Degrees Heading to Michigan Soon
Michigan has endured some brutal winter weather recently. Some areas saw a foot or more of snow pile up. And we all felt bone-chilling temps this winter. But could we have endured the worst part of the winter season?
Winter Warm-Up Heading To Michigan
We were lucky enough to have a very mild start to the winter season. But we recently made up for that unseasonably warm start. An arctic blast of cold, frigid air moved in and also brought ice and snow. Fortunately, the Great Lakes state is heading for a great warm-up in temperature. And it looks like those temps could be here to stay.
When Will Michigan See Warmer Winter Temps?
According to MLive, a 'radical re-arrangement of the upper-air pattern over the northern hemisphere is about to occur.' But, since Michigan has been so cold with temperatures in the single digits, the warm air blowing our way is used to get ground temperatures warmer. Once the snow and roads have warmed up, it will allow the warm air coming soon to be felt.
Michigan will be between 10 degrees and 20 degrees warmer than usual at this time in the winter season. Some cities in lower Michigan could see 50-degree temps. Most of Lower Michigan will be above 40 degrees. The National Weather Service offers a long-range forecast that backs up the warm-up trend. We won't necessarily be warm enough to declare an early spring, but we could be in the clear from taking a plunge back into the Arctic deep freeze.
