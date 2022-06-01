The guitar literally says "Pure Michigan" on it, and what its done is simply amazing for a charity that gives back to the Great Lakes State.

Recently, a guitar custom made by Wallace Detroit Guitars brought in $2964 benefiting the Michigan Cares for Tourism Charity.

The guitar in question was up for auction through the charity's website, and linked via Pure Michigan.

Mark Wallace, owner of Wallace Detroit Guitars makes his custom axes out of abandoned buildings in the city of Detroit, and much of the wood the find is the same wood that would have been used in the 1950s to custom make some of the most iconic guitars of all time. Wallace can now create similar iconic guitars without having to pay big bucks at vintage wood yards.

The guitar's biggest feature, outside of the amazing wood quality, is the custom copper engraved pick guard, which features an homage to the business and companies who have built this state. The Renaissance Center is front and center, surrounded by other familiar skyscrapers in the state. And the tone and volume knobs are both engraved to look like manhole covers from the City of Detroit.

In addition to looking good, it SOUNDS good too, as demonstrated by former "The Voice" contestant Laith Al-Saadi, a fellow Michigander from Ann Arbor.

If you want to see how this guitar was made, watch Wallace talk about the concept, and build of the guitar below.