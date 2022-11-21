Power Rangers stars are paying tribute to their fallen Green Ranger, Jason David Frank.

On Sunday (Nov. 20), a representative for Frank confirmed the actor died at the age of 49. Frank's exact cause of death has not been made public.

The actor best known for his role as Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger and later White Ranger in Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, was remembered by his many co-stars through social media tributes.

On Instagram, Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Ranger, shared a photo of her and Frank alongside a written tribute.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace," she wrote.

Johnson also shared an emotional video of her remembering Frank over on TikTok.

Walter Jones, who played Zack Taylor, a.k.a. the Black Ranger, shared a photo of him and Frank at the 2017 premiere of the Power Rangers reboot movie.

"Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family," he wrote.

Carla Perez, who played villain Rita Repulsa on Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers from Season 2 onward, paid tribute to Frank in a series of photos.

"This is heartbreaking ... Condolences to Jason's family, friends and fans. We played enemies on Power Rangers but he was always a sweetheart to me off-screen. He is a Power Ranger legend and so much more. Rest in Peace Jason. Love and peace to you always," Perez wrote alongside a carousel of images.

She also asked followers to check up on their loved ones as "you don't really know what is going on inside them unless you keep close."

“Can’t believe this… Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man," Blake Foster, who co-starred with Frank in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, wrote on Instagram.

On Instagram, Paul Schrier, who played bully Farkas "Bulk" Bulkmeier on the original series, shared a photo of Frank captioned: “Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Austin St. John, who originally played Jason Lee Scott, the Red Ranger, also shared a tribute on Instagram.

"'Once a ranger, always a ranger' ... thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

Steve Cardenas, who played the Red Ranger following St. John's exit from the role, shared several photos of him and Frank working together.

“Words simply cannot describe the shock and sadness I’m feeling in this moment. Jason David Frank is and forever will be an icon. He dedicated his life to the Power Rangers brand and most importantly his fans. Jason was the first person to welcome me on set in 1994 and later introduced me to social media, comic cons and event promoters all around the world so that I could reconnect with all of you as we did back then. I will be forever grateful," he wrote on Instagram.

Jason David Frank is survived by his four children: Jenna, Jacob, Skye and Hunter.