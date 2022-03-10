This is the second time this historic Pontiac schoolhouse has hit the market in the last 7 years. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the three and a half story brick building has sat empty for nearly 40 years despite coming under new ownership as recently as 2015. With such a "central" location and unlimited potential, what would you choose to do with this historic property?

The Central School in Pontiac has a storied history and is one of the oldest surviving schoolhouses in the city. Built in 1893, the nearly 32,000 square foot property mainly housed students grades Kindergarten through 8th grade until the 1980's when the district designated the school for use in adult education. In the 1960s the school elected its first Black principal, Harriet Brooks, who was the first to oversee a mostly all-white student body-- a historic event of note!

After the discontinuation of the adult education program the school sat empty except for a 1993 alumni reunion and the property was eventually sold in 1999. According to the real estate listing the school's central location, "Offers immediate access to numerous restaurants, banking services, clubs, and businesses." Imagine how cool this building would look if it were renovated to be lofts similar to the old factory lofts in Grand Rapids.

The property is located in a Federal "Opportunity Zone" meaning there are tax credits and incentives, possibly up to $1 million, which could grant your wallet some relief on this $2.9 million building.

Located within the heart of Oakland County, you'd have easy access to I-75, Pontiac City Hall, and the police station! I can't get enough of this property, check it out below: