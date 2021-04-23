Photo Gallery of Vintage Michigan Newspapers, 1831-1963

I used to deliver newspapers when I was a kid. I didn't think anything of it at the time, I just saw it as a way to make a little money, even though by payday it wasn't much more than pennies rather than dollars.

Seven days a week, and Sundays were the biggest pain in the butt.....those papers were so darn thick, it was impossible to fold 'em...just toss 'em inside the customer's screen door and hope for the best.

I've also been writing a newspaper column for about 25 years now, still goin' at it.

So why am I telling you all this?

I guess I'm just trying to convince myself I know something about newspapers.

But I really don't.

I just delivered and wrote for 'em..

But I'm actually building up to the photo gallery below. It's a collection of forty old Michigan newspapers, dating from 1831 to 1963. You may think today's media sensationalizes the news – some do and some don't - but that's been happening since the beginning of newspapers.

Why?

Because it sells.

If you were gonna go out and buy a paper, which headline would you grab?

“Adolf Hitler Escapes Assassination Attempt” or

“Flower Show Big Success at Mrs. Vandersnoot's Tea Party”.

Unless you were Mrs. Vandersnoot, you probably would've picked the first choice. Thus the well-used phrase, "if it bleeds, it leads".

Some of the Michigan newspapers seen below are shown for their historic significance, their vintage uniqueness, and even some of the well-known headlines of the time.

Have a look!

MICHIGAN NEWSPAPERS, 1831-1963

Vintage Paper Boys and Newspaper Offices

