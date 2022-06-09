‘Perfect’ Comic Romp Opens Tibbits Summer Season in Coldwater June 16th

At a time when people more than ever want to laugh and to be entertained, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change!" sounds like the perfect show to open the 2022 Summer theatre season at the Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater. And there's one more thing: the relatability implied by the title of the show. Pretty much anyone who's been in relationships can relate to the title.

The show's director, Paul Kerr, “the reason this show is one of the longest running off-Broadway musicals and has been performed all around the world is simple. Every single one of us has, or will be, on both ends of the title, ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” He goes on to say, "Young singles, harried parents, citizens with more than a few experiences behind them and looking for more....It will make you and your friends laugh not just at the characters, but at yourselves too, as we explore life and love.”

One of the leads in the show is newcomer Katelynn Crall, a native of New York state who is doing her first show in Michigan and is also the show's choreographer. About the production, she says simply "So funny, so touching, it's a great, great show." Crall joins Tibbits Summer Theatre veterans Stephanie Burdick, Matthew C. Scott and Chad Tallon.

The show runs June 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 25th at 7:30pm and there are matinees on June 16th, 19th, and 22nd.

Running concurrently is "Beauty and the Lonely Beast" playing Friday and Saturday June 17th and 18th and June 24th and 25th. That show is more family oriented, though it's not Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets are available at both tibbits.org or at the box office.

