Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!

The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.

You truly can have it all at this Eagle Lake property which includes stunning lake views, a private boat dock, and an enormous brick patio for plenty of backyard barbeques and entertaining.

Gourmet Kitchen

One of my favorite selling points of this home is the gourmet kitchen which comes complete with all the bells and whistles to craft your favorite dishes or experiment with new recipes. According to the property listing the home's kitchen features include,

GE built-in double oven, Danby dual zone wine cooler, Jenn-Air Downdraft Gas Cooktop, Bosch Dishwasher, GE Microwave Oven and a Krüshr Trash/Recycling Compactor will be the center of all gatherings

Welcome Home

The interior of the home is a must-see as imported Italian marble and vaulted ceilings run throughout the 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. At the center of the home's interior is a stunning grand staircase made of black walnut which will greet your guests upon entering the home.

There's also plenty of room for all your toys-- aquatic and land-based. Enjoy a spacious three-car garage, a large mudroom, plus a large basement level that can be used as extra storage. There are truly so many opportunities to make this home your own and take advantage of all that lake life has to offer! Welcome home.