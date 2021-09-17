‘Out-Of-The-Box’ Detroit Cookie Co. Is Opening in Grand Rapids

There are few things in life, simple pleasures, if you will, better than milk and cookies. It brings a smile to your face just thinking about it, doesn't it? Coming home after school, pulling out some ice cold milk ("don't drink straight from the carton!") and grabbing some Oreo's or Chips Ahoy, or Windmill Cookies. Growing up in Chicago, we had lemon and pinwheel cookies from a company named Maurice Lennell.

Detroit Cookie Co. has made its mark on the cookie world by thinking and baking out of the box. Yes, they have what some would deem traditional cookies; cookies like Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, and Oatmeal Raisin, but if you keep looking at the menu, you find Banana Pudding, Raspberry Cheese Cake and more. And then, some real "non-traditional" cookie combinations. How about the "Big 3" made with chocolate chips, potato chips and Michigan dried cherries. Or the "Made Mix" made with potato chips and a Butterfinger bar.

Ok, one more, the XL Stuffed, made with brownie bits rolled in graham crackers and sprinkles and some chocolate wafers and then, wait for it, cheesecake. It goes without saying, this may sabotage any diet you are on.

The point of all this is Detroit Cookie Company is opening a location in Grand Rapids on 28th Street. It's a former Game Stop location at 5088 28th St. SE. (just west of I-96). They plan to be opening in October.

