New Ice Cream/Coffee Bar “The Parlor” Opening In Sturgis

Sturgis will be soon getting a new place to bring the kids, friends or family, as a new shop named The Parlor will be opening sometime in 2022 in a new building at 62160 M66 Sturgis, MI, US 49091. The new place will have ice cream, coffee, and other healthy dairy options as well. Not much is known about the shop however, as they only recently started a Facebook page and made the announcement on it:

We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you! We’ve been working behind the scenes for several weeks and we’re happy to let you know that a dream is becoming a reality and we are planning to open this summer!! Our goal is to create a family friendly environment where everyone can enjoy high quality Ice Cream, Coffee, Açaí bowls and more! We are also thrilled to offer a drive thru! There is still much to do and we can’t wait to keep you updated as we go!! Like our page to stay up to date with our progress and share this post to spread the word!

This isn't the only new ice cream option in the city however, as only a few months ago, Freakin' Sweets opened up at 303 1/2 W. Chicago Rd in Sturgis, offering create-your-own ice cream sandwiches, ice cream flights and homemade specialty waffle cones.

The Parlor will post more details about hours and menu items when they have them finalized, however, there are already lots of people excited for the new business, saying that Nottawa teachers in particular will be happy for the new coffee spot.