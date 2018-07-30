My Colon: Abbott’s 81st Magic Get-Together Warm Up
As most of you know by now through my love of Colon, MI one of the most exciting times of the year is this week for the village, the Magic Get- Together. This year, Colon's Abbott's Magic Company celebrates their 81st Magic Get- Together with 4 straight days of magic, which has hosted some of the world's greatest magicians including Blackstone Sr, Blackstone Jr, Karrell Fox, Lance Burton, Mac King, Jeff McBride, Jeff Hobson, Harlan Tarbell,Cardini, Neil Foster, and about 900 more. No doubt now why they are the magic capital of the world.
Today, Magician BJ Mallen came into the station, to talk about the event and share with us some of his special talents. He will also be performing at the Magic Get- Together and is himself, an employee of Abbott's Magic. Enjoy the show and feel free to head to Colon before Ribfest starts to get your fun in early!
BONUS VIDEO: WHY COLON IS SO SPECIAL