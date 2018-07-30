My Colon: Abbott’s 81st Magic Get-Together Warm Up

As most of you know by now through my love of Colon, MI one of the most exciting times of the year is this week for the village, the Magic Get- Together. This year, Colon's Abbott's Magic Company celebrates their 81st Magic Get- Together with 4 straight days of magic, which has hosted some of the world's greatest magicians including Blackstone Sr, Blackstone Jr, Karrell Fox, Lance Burton, Mac King, Jeff McBride, Jeff Hobson, Harlan Tarbell,Cardini, Neil Foster, and about 900 more. No doubt now why they are the magic capital of the world.