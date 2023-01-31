Most Expensive Watervliet, Michigan Home Has Bears

A $1.9 million home for sale in Watervliet, Michigan has a few surprising rooms you should check out.

This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home sits on the Watervliet side of Paw Paw Lake and is a huge home clocking in at 4,010 square feet. The asking price has dropped from $2.2 million when it was originally listed for sale back in March of 2022. Before we dive into the photos, here's a brief breakdown of this listing.

Address: 5070 N Watervliet Rd, Watervliet, MI 49098

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Square footage: 4.010

Asking Price: $1,899,000

Year Built: 1977

Get our free mobile app

Important note: Some people may find the final photos below to be right up their alley. While others, like myself, find them bonkers. No judgment here. As you scroll thru the photos below, we saved the best photos for last.

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Watervliet, Michigan

Get more info and see many more photos of this Watervliet home by clicking here. Realtor info is below:

Rick Pantaleo 616-502-5028

Windy Mitten Properties LLC 616-323-0343