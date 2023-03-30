Michigan’s State Income Taxes Will Be Lowered For 24 But How Much

If you are feeling the bite of income taxes the bite in 2024 will be a little softer but how much will Michigan taxpayers save?

Get our free mobile app

Filing the Yearly Income Tax

SIphotography/ThinkStock/GettyStock SIphotography/ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

I don't know anyone looking forward to filling out their annual income tax forms except for people who already know they will get a big refund. Who wants to give up more money anyway?

140411606 Sara Robinson/ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

This year was the first time I have had to pay after filing my income taxes for a lifetime so I wasn't too happy about that. I had previously always had a side business that helped me get a refund but that has gone away.

PRImageFactory/ThinkStock/GettyStock PRImageFactory/ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

When I lived in Indiana it was the state tax that I had the most trouble with and federal always seemed to work out. When I moved back to Michigan, it was pretty much the same as I would get a decent refund from the federal government and a smaller one from the state of Michigan. This year I had to pay federal income tax and just a tiny refund from Michigan but I'm still in the hole after paying the tax preparer.

Michigan to Lower Income Tax for 2024

It's Tax Time Again! jrwasserman/ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

I have to admit I was intrigued when I heard about a lower income tax for Michigan residents in 2024. Once I looked into it, I wasn't as excited when I found out it is only temporary. I can't complain too much because a tax break is a tax break

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/ThinkStock/GettyStock Khanchit Khirisutchalual/ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

According to WOOD, Michigan as a state did really well so the treasurer will temporarily bump down the income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%. If you make 40K per year that equates to about $50 or a tank of gas for a tiny car.

Have You Ever Thought About Never Paying Taxes Again? Just what would you give up or do to never have to pay those pesky taxes again? Check to see if one of your ideas landed in our top 10 list!