Michigan’s Best Historic Districts Are Located in These Small Towns

You don't have to be a history enthusiast to enjoy a journey through Michigan's past. Just visit one of these small towns recently voted as having the best historic districts in the Great Lakes state. While some of the bigger cities are great places to research, these charming towns offer their own unique character and history to explore.

The Top 7

World Atlas chose these seven small towns in Michigan as having the best historic districts. Each town has a lot options to visit and explore for a fun day trip or weekend getaway. The article doesn't specify any particular order as they all offer fun experiences relating to people and events of the past. And here are the Top 7:

Get our free mobile app

Saugatuck

Saugatuck's charming boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants line the streets, providing a delightful blend of old and new.

Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti currently has the third largest Historic District in Michigan. The city is also home to Michigan Firehouse Museum and the Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum.

Marshall

Marshall Historic District is home to many well-preserved buildings that exemplify 19th-century American architecture.

Bellaire

Bellaire has many beautifully preserved 19th and early 20th-century buildings.

Frankenmuth

Take a leisurely walk through the town's historic district, where the charming shops offer a variety of unique souvenirs.

Holland

Founded in 1847, the influences of these first Dutch settlers are everywhere evident, from its annual Tulip Time Festival to its architecture.

Petoskey

Petoskey’s historic Gaslight District, has remained a local fixture for more than a century.