These Are 5 Michigan Words/Phrases That Need To Be Gone In 2022

Michigan may be one of the most unique and interesting states in the entire country. There is so much culture and history linked to our state and the impact it has made on our country that we seem to have our own branding. Pure Michigan is one of the biggest and most well known brands relating to a state, especially after landing the services of actor Tim Allen, Who is very well known, especially in Kalamazoo. But growing up around this culture I'm starting to see some concerning things.

There are certain words, phrases, and sayings that are really starting to get under my skin. Maybe it's because I myself have been guilty of saying them, but it's just a matter of being so played out and overused that it's starting to get really old. You may not agree with what I'm about to say, but I would love some feedback, as it's my opinion that these are 5 Michigan words or phrases I would REALLY like to be gone in 2022, even though I know they won't be:

Detroit Vs. Everybody

What started off as a saying that stood for strengthening Detroit's reputation has turned into a marketing ploy. It was even the inspiration of an amazing collaboration between Eminem, Royce da 5'9", Big Sean, Danny Brown, Trick Trick & Dej Loaf. Now anytime I see someone wearing a "Detroit -vs- Everybody" shirt I think, "We get it, you're from Sterling Heights."

Little Brother

Ever since U of M Running Back Mike Hart referred to Michigan State as "Little Brother," the Wolverines are 4-11 against their in-state rival. Even though U of M is on the verge of possibly playing for the National Championship, it's time to let this phrase go, because the past decade has been pretty embarrassing for them in the rivalry. Maybe if they claim the National Championship, it'll be safe to use again.

Ca-brewing

It's supposed to be a play on words, a merger of canoeing and brewing. It's the practice of consuming alcohol while canoeing. But does that really need to be a thing? Has anyone ever canoed and NOT been drinking?

MeijerZ

Guys, the store name is Meijer. For some reason people love calling it "Meijerz." "I gotta' go to Meijerz." Why do we do this?

OPE!

I know I'm gonna catch heat for this but hear me out. I've totally been guilty of doing this. This sound that nearly everyone in Michigan makes needs to go. I'll be honest, I caught myself saying it and reflected, thinking: Man do I sound like a total nincompoop right now. What am I a caveman?" Let's let it go, and maybe give it to Ohio...

