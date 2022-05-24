This week we'll have the opportunity to see someone from our local area competing on 'Jeopardy!' Aaron Gulyas, an instructor at Mott Community College, will appear on the iconic game show this Friday, May 27.

The history instructor tells WNEM-TV 5 that he's always dreamed of making an appearance on the show. Over the past 13 years, he's made it to the show's audition phase three times.

“It has been a lifetime dream of mine,” Gulyas said. “I have always wanted to be on game shows, even as a little kid. As a big trivia person, I wanted to see how well I would do actually on the set versus in my living room – because I’m pretty good in my living room!”

Flint Has a Rich History of Game Show Contestants

Gulyas certainly isn't the first person from the Flint area to appear on Jeopardy and other nationally-televised game shows.

Chuck Forrest is originally from Grand Blanc and appeared on Jeopardy in 1985. He's the player credited with creating the 'Forrest Bounce,' a technique where players reveal game clues in a random order rather than sticking to one category and revealing clues in dollar-value order. The late Alex Trebek was reputed to dislike the technique, saying that it disrupted the flow of the game.

Another game-show expert from our area is Chad Mosher. Mosher has competed on 'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire,' and others, including a Jeopardy Teen Tournament competition when he was in 7th grade.

How to Watch

Gulyas is set for this Friday on WNEM-TV 5 here in the Mid-Michigan area. Jeopardy airs at 7 pm locally.

