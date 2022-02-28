After last year's cancellation due to Covid the most popular beer festival in the state returned with a vengeance in 2022. Held at what is now Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark in Comstock Park, the Michigan Brewer's Guild put on the 16th Annual Winter Beer Festival over the weekend. If you were unable to join in this year's shenanigan's, here's what you missed!

As a lover of craft beer it has always been on my Michigan bucketlist to attend a Winter Beer Fest. With Michigan being home to Beer City USA there's no shortage of beer festivals to attend, but if you know anything about the craft beer scene you know this is the must-attend event of the season for beer lovers.

It used to be near impossible to get a ticket to the annual event, but due to Covid delays tickets were still available at the gate prior to doors opening. Some nearly 6,000 craft beer lovers made their way to LMCU Ballpark to sample over 700 beers from 119 breweries across Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula.

This being my first Winter Beer Fest I wasn't quite sure what to expect. I've been to beer festivals before but not on such a large scale as this. The line to get into the festival was nearly to the end of the farthest parking lot, but festival organizers know the drill and had the system down pat.

Once my crew and I entered the gates we were off to the races! We made sure to put each and every one of our 15 sample tokens to good use. We sample fantastic beer, warmed ourselves by the fire, laughed at some of the outrageous costumes attendees were wearing, and even made some new friends!

If you missed all the fun this winter, be sure to check out the Michigan Brewer's Guild's Spring Beer Festival this May in Traverse City!

