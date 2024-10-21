Michigan Residents Can Rent a Dank Tank Mobile Hot Box

If you don't want people smoking weed at your party you can rent a portable Hot Box.

Since the sale of cannabis became legal in Michigan in 2019, we've seen dispensaries pop up all over the state. Michigan currently has over 660 active recreational weed dispensaries. But it's not just dispensaries we're seeing in the Mitten State. Entrepreneurs have gotten very creative. For example, mobile hot boxes that can be delivered to your party.

Dank Tank Mobile Hot Box Detroit

A video went viral over the weekend from the Sanborn Construction Group. This video has over 1.1 million views in less than a week. In this short video, they explain the purpose of the Detroit Dank Tank. If you're having a party but don't want the inside of your house to smell skunked, you can have the Dank Tank dropped off at your place for people to get their buzz on.

I respect the creativity here and suspect lots of money will be made. However, I have turned the internet upside down and am unable to find any information about the Dank Tank portable hot box anywhere. I have no idea where you rent this thing and how much it would cost. If anyone knows, please put down the Doritos and hit me up.

