LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season

I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!

When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.

Get our free mobile app

Off-Season

Memorial Day weekend typically marks the beginning of peak tourism season for the island and lasts through the beginning of September (Labor Day). Although many inns and bed and breakfasts, including the famous Grand Hotel, continue to book reservations into the fall-- what happens on the island when the weather turns cold?

On an island that is famously free of cars the snowmobiles take over, of course!

Island Life

Michigan-based travel influence Cassondra Wanders recently shared a video on her TikTok account with the caption, "Welcome to the side of Mackinac Island many people have never seen, Winter!!"

The video shows the streets of downtown lined with snowmobiles outside the various shops and businesses-- the ones that are still open, that is. Because the streets are blanketed by snow, snowmobiles are pretty much the only mode of transportation during this time of year as only a handful of horses remain on the island during the off-season.

Although many people live on the island year-round, snowmobiles racing down streets that are typically overrun by horses and bicycles is a sight most Michiganders don't get to see!

If you've ever wondered what happens on Mackinac Island during the Winter, check out the video for yourself below:

Mackinac Island Cottage For Sale Has $5 Million Dollar Views Cairngorm Cottage is located at 7989 Algonquin St on Mackinac Island.

