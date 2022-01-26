With all the stress we go through everyday, I absolutely love waking up to something that really sets the tone for my day, and what's more adorable then seeing an infant fall in love with the hard working women in the news field on television? Fox Detroit's News Anchor Amy Andrews & Reporter Kellie Rowe are staples of the Detroit news team and are a part of a lot of people's mornings on the east side of the state. One mother's son is already smitten with the morning news team and apparently according to Samantha Rose, a mother on the east side of the state, she's in trouble. This is what she told me when I asked if he always does this:

My son has a crush on @AmyAndrewsFOX2 and @kellierowe from@FOX2News. To attractive women on the t.v., yes, but it started with these two lmao I’m in trouble.

Get our free mobile app

Amy Andrews saw the video she was tagged in and instantly fell in love:

It also looks as though his charm has landed on the eyes of Kellie who replied:

You can be the happiest you can be in a relationship, but when an infant stares at you with nothing but the purest form of love, it's almost impossible to not fall in love back.