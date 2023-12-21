Michigan Driver’s License and Plate Changes Coming in 2024

The new year is all about change and the Michigan Secretary of State is about to make some changes that could affect you in 2024. Some changes will give you more choices to choose from and others will be mandatory. So what can we expect from the State of Michigan with these changes in the new year?

New Changes Coming To Michigan License Plates in 2024

One new change coming to the Michigan Secretary of State will be to your license plate. Starting in 2024, you'll have the option of choosing a green and white 'Water Wonderland' plate. According to WXYZ, residents have been requesting the reissue of the "Water Wonderland" license plate, similar to the one issued in 1963 for some vehicles. The plate pays tribute to the civil rights advancements of that year. The plate will be available for purchase online beginning January 27th.

New Changes Coming to Your Michigan Driver's License

Michigan Driver's licenses will not only have new and enhanced features in 2024, but they'll also have a new look. According to the Secretary of State, the new licenses will include engraved data and other security features that the SOS says will reduce the risk of counterfeiting and fraud. The magnetic stripe on the back of the license has been removed, but bar codes will remain.

Another change to the new license includes a gold-colored shape of the state of Michigan with a star in it, signifying it is REAL ID-compliant. The cards will also display the Michigan Coat of Arms. The font and color theme have been updated as well. Current licenses and state IDs are valid until their expiration date. All residents will be issued the newly designed ID when they renew or replace their old one.

