Michigan #1 in the Nation For Bullying

School aged kids often turn to bullying because they think it will elevate their social status.They think that by bullying classmates that aren’t well liked or well known makes them cooler in the eyes of their peers. Some kids need to do this in order to feel like their peers accept them. Bullying experts have determined that because they socialize as much as they do bullies often have more friends than non bullies.

Bullies often come from families who don’t express love at home. Even a home where punishments are inconsistant can often produce bullies. This has something to do with the personal history of bullies because kids who come from an unloving or unstable home often suffer from social rejection, which can have lasting psychological effects on them. Even kids who are failing their classes at school often become bullies as a result of the pressure and low self esteem that comes with not getting good grades. Research has shown that anyone who has power they don’t know what to do with often turns to bullying as do people who seek out power in their life by intimidating others.