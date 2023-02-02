Chocolate Walk in Marshall Valentine’s Day Weekend

Downtown Marshall's Chocolate Walk is similar to a pub crawl only with chocolate.

I haven't spent much time in Marshall, Michigan. But I have made it out to quite a few of Marshall's downtown shopping and holiday events in the recent past. The downtown area has a Hallmark movie feel to it. Especially when there's snow on the ground.

Now they're throwing in chocolate? You can expect free chocolate samples and Valentine's Day sales at the Chocolate Walk in downtown Marshall according to the Choose Marshall, Michigan Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

This could be an excellent Valentine's date idea or just a fun afternoon or evening stroll with friends as you can grab a drink and walk from shop to shop in the beautiful downtown Marshall.

Chocolate Walk in Downtown Marshall

When: Friday, Feb. 11th, and Saturday, Feb 12th.

Friday, Feb. 11th, and Saturday, Feb 12th. Times: Times vary depending on the location

Times vary depending on the location Where: A full list of participating businesses in downtown Marshall can be found by clicking here.

What are you planning on doing for Valentine's Day Weekend? Let us know in the comments.

Cozy Cabin in Marshall Will Have You Living a Minimalistic Life Currently, it's listed for $35,000 on Facebook Marketplace