Man Dancing In Street Wounds Battle Creek Police Officer

A Battle Creek Police officer was wounded after a suspect attempted to take his weapon.

It all began when officers were called to the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Capital Avenue NE, at around 4 PM, Thursday afternoon of May 26th. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man was dancing in traffic and attempting to be hit by passing vehicles. The officers determined he was having a mental health crisis and tried to assure him that they were there to help him. They attempted to take him into protective custody and a struggle ensued, with the man grabbing an officer's handgun and firing it. The gun fired through the holster, with the shot grazing the officer's leg.

Get our free mobile app

The man was arrested, without injury, and taken to the Calhoun County Jail, where he will also receive mental health care. The officer was treated for a minor gunshot wound.