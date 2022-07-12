Happy Amazon Prime Day!

The two-day sale event is when Amazon reduces prices on a range of items from televisions and Apple products to mattresses.

One of the greatest excuses to buy a plethora of items and things you may never use again.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you are golden.

Besides buying all of the tech products that your kids or significant other have been begging for, there are plenty of other items that I deem worthy of purchasing on this fine two-day occasion.

Here are a few items that all Michiganders should buy to show love to the state.

For $20.09, you have your new favorite charcuterie (charcoochie) board. A bonus is you are supporting a small business.

According to the description:

"Celebrate life in The Great Lakes State with this beautifully crafted bamboo cutting board cut to the shape of the Michigan mitten."

With a 4.9 stars review and 360 ratings, it is only right to buy this beautiful cutting and serving board.

If anyone is worried about the lack of the UP, no worries! They have a version that includes the full state.

A reviewer named Scott H. said that he

"Bought 1 for myself and 1 as a birthday gift for a friend who lives out of state but is still a Michigander at heart. The one for myself, I was going to use it as a cutting board but it looked so nice I couldn't bring myself to put a knife to it and put it on the wall in my kitchen as a decoration instead. The gift was a hit! What else can you give that could be a cutting board, serving board, or a wall hanging? Very versatile and looks fantastic! Very pleased."

With 4.6 stars and 976 ratings, this raspberry sangria-scented soy candle can be your next addition to your home.

Honorable mentions:

These may not a part of the Prime Day Deals but why not splurge a little, right?

These Michigan Upper and Lower Peninsula-shaped gummies come in 6 fruity flavors: raspberry, cherry, apple, grape, strawberry, and watermelon.

According to the description, the gummies

"is just the right size for a care package to a favorite college or university student, teacher, or military friends and family."

Make your next cookies scream that you love your home state with these cookie cutters.