Luke Bryan Is Back And So Will Be The Traffic

If you are headed to Richland, you may want to leave early.

Due to dangerous storms, Luke Bryan had to delay his second show on his annual Farm Tours show last month. The rescheduled show is set for tomorrow evening (10/24), but even if the weather corporates this time, yet people are still concerned about how the traffic for the show will be. Last time people reported being in their cars for around 4 hours waiting to get to the venue and park.

The great news is that Mlive reported that Capt. Jeff Christensen has confirmed the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office will have 60 officers out directing traffic into the same parking entry points as during last month’s show.

It is important to remember that the performance area is not set up as a "concert site" so patience by all attending is greatly appreciated. The gates into the parking lot will open at 2 p.m. and the hope is that fans not to arrive much earlier to ensure traffic does not get backed up.

Bryan’s 11th annual Farm Tour is a collection of concerts held in rural areas to support farming communities across America. Plus, you get a great show!

Here is a little taste of what concert goers can look forward too...