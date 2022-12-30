4 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in Battle Creek

Yesterday, I put together a list of local coffee shops that you can support in the Kalamazoo area:

While I don't make it there often, I wanted to make sure that Battle Creek area coffee shops also get some love. So, here are 4 local Battle Creek area coffee shops you can support today:

1. Cafe Rica

The owners of Cafe Rica originally started their journey in the coffee industry by being an online retailer. Now, they have a storefront in downtown Battle Creek. Their menu offers specialty coffees, lattes, non-coffee drinks, and food options like salads and bagel sandwiches. They also sell bagged coffee and canned coffee, too. Find their full menu, hours, and more on their website. Or, follow them on Facebook.

2. Giving Cup Battle Creek

Giving Cup Battle Creek is a newly opened coffee shop in the Battle Creek area. They do have a Facebook page (I know this because I was just looking at it this morning) but, as I try to access it, I'm met with an error page. I'll blame Facebook for that one.

Their business model matches their name as they donate $1 for every cup of coffee sold. The money raised goes towards the Battle Creek community. Specifically, the Battle Creek Shelter that helps support Battle Creek's unhoused population. Read more here.

Unfortunately, because their Facebook page is currently down, I can't give specifics about their menu. But, you can find them at 32 West Michigan Ave. in downtown Battle Creek. They just opened at the beginning of December (2022) so their hours may vary.

Get our free mobile app

3. Pennfield Ice Cream and Coffee Shop

This shop isn't for the early risers but, if you like a sweet treat with your coffee, Pennfield Ice Cream and Coffee Shop has you covered. They open at 2 p.m. during the week and at 12 p.m. on the weekends. They offer a variety of ice cream flavors and specialty coffees like the above-pictured caramel latte. Find their website here and their Facebook page here.

4. Battle Creek Coffee Roasters

Technically, this is not a coffee shop but, that doesn't mean they can't use your support. Battle Creek Coffee Roasters is a small-batch coffee roaster with a purpose. If you purchase coffee from them, a portion of your purchase will go towards counseling and support for those that have been rescued from human trafficking.

While you can't buy a single cup of coffee from Battle Creek Coffee Roasters, you can buy bagged coffee from their website here. As well, they offer wholesale for anyone interested. You can also find them on Facebook.

We all need our coffee fix and sometimes, we just don't want to make it at home! If you're going to spend some cash on a cup of coffee, might as well support a local business in the process.

In the Lansing area? There's a list for that, too!

These Are The Top 10 Coffee Shops In Lansing These are the top 10 coffee shops around the Lansing area, decided by you, according to Yelp.