LA California Knows That Kalamazoo Has The Best Beer

Who can be homesick when you can have a Bell's Beer in LA?

While vacationing in LA recently, I went out dinner with a group of friends. We decided that a burger sounded good so they took me to a little pub called the Blue Dog Beer Tavern. No surprise the burger was incredible but there was a surprise waiting for me...Bell's Amber Ale! That's right, the taste of our great state was on the Blue Dog menue, I was so happy!

Can you believe that Bell's beer is available in all but 11 states in the U.S. and in fact Bell's web-site is willing to assist you in the search for their Ale's with the Bells Beer Locator

Our beers are available through a wide range of bars, restaurants, and retail accounts. Our Beer Finder can direct you to more detailed information. Please keep in mind that our Beer Finder's results are based on recent deliveries rather than real-time results.

Of course I would of loved to see Oberion on the list of beers, but I can't say I was at all disappointed that Amber Ale avaible! In Fact here is what Bell's has to say about this yummy Ale...

The beer that helped build our brewery; Bell’s Amber Ale features both toasted and sweet caramel notes from carefully selected malts, balanced with herbal and citrus hop aromas. Capped by a clean bitterness, it’s incredibly versatile with food, but very tasty on its own.

Here is the best foods and flavors that go along while with Amber Ale...

Pizza

Burgers

Grilled meats

Sharp cheddar

Smoked Gouda cheese

Pecans

Carmel

Toasted nuts

Apple pie

Cinnamon

Brown sugar

I personally think burgers sould be top of the list, but that is just me.

Next time you are traveling look for Bell's Beer to make the trip a little more fun and remind you of home!

