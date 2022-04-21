Bell Brewery’s Latest Beer Celebrates Women In Brewing

Beyoncé said it loud and proud when she said "who runs the world? GIRLS!"

And while the brewing industry is far from a girls club, West Michigan's own Bell Brewing is releasing a new brew as a part of their Bell's Unite Celebration 2022.

Introducing: Unite 2022 Sparkle & SMaSH

It's a Belgian Tripel featuring a single malt and single hop blend. It has an ABV of 8% and features strong tasting notes of fruit and spice.

This beer isn't just a tribute to women in the beer industry just in name. The recipe was hand selected by a female-led committee at Bell's.

And, not only that: Ingredients for Sparkle and SMaSH come from two separate women-owned Michigan businesses. The hops come from Mr. Wizard’s Hops Farm in Monroe, along with the malt coming from Empire Malting Company. So not only is it celebrating women, every pour supports women-owned businesses right here in Michigan.

When asked about it, Carrie K. Yunker, Bell’s executive vice president is excited. She said in a statement:

This beer and others like it, are part of our commitment to connect what we do best: brew amazing, delicious beer with something that our industry needs to continue to strive to do. We need to ask whose voices and ideas are being represented in our business then seek out and amplify underrepresented perspectives to both the brewing industry and our wider communities.

If you want to help Bell's kick of this new release and celebrate the women who make beer brewing what it is, you can join them for the Unite 2022 Sparkle & SMaSH release party this Sunday, April 24th at Bell's Eccentric Cafe & General Store in Kalamazoo, from Noon - 4pm.

They'll be offering the beer on tap, as well as 6-packs to go. Also, the event is family friendly, so feel free to bring the entire gang with you. If you want to learn more, you can visit their website here.

Cheers to bells and their celebration of the women in beer.